Oklahoma rises to No. 4 with commitment of Courtland Guillory

The Oklahoma Sooners are putting together a nice finish to the month of April, landing a commitment from one of their top defensive targets.

Spring (Texas) Klein Oak four-star cornerback Courtland Guillory annuonced his pledge to Oklahoma on Sunday. The commitment is the fourth of the month for the Sooners, all of which have come on the defensive side of the ball.

Oklahoma's 2025 haul, which now holds 14 prospects, now ranks No. 4 in the country, leapfrogging USC. The class has a 1,516 points.

Guillory's addition now gives the Sooners a trio of defensive back commitments. The 6-foot-2 Houston-are standout joins four-star Maliek Hawkins and four-star Marcus Wimberly.

The headliners of the class include four-star quarterback Kevin Sperry, four-star wide receiver Elijah Thomas, and four-star defensive tackle Trent Wilson.

Guillor's pledge also only strengthens Oklahoma's status as the second ranked recruiting class in the new-SEC. They trail only LSU. The next closest behind the Sooners is Alabama at No. 9.