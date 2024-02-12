Oklahoma men's basketball cracks AP Top 25 after pair of Big 12 wins

NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team is No. 25 in the AP poll and tied for No. 21 in the coaches poll, which were both released on Monday.

After falling out of both polls last week, OU (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) rebounded with a pair of Big 12 wins. It earned an 82-66 home win over then-No. 21 BYU on Tuesday and a 66-62 home win over OSU on Saturday.

With the OU women's basketball team also ranked No. 23 in the AP poll, it marks the first time both Sooners programs have been ranked in the same week since 2016.

Next up for OU men's basketball is a road game against No. 12 Baylor at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.

AP Top 25

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND 1 UConn (45) 22-2 1509 - 2 Purdue (16) 22-2 1480 - 3 Houston 21-3 1386 2 4 Marquette 18-5 1273 3 5 Arizona 19-5 1241 3 6 Kansas 19-5 1227 -2 7 North Carolina 19-5 1216 -4 8 Tennessee 17-6 1033 -2 9 Duke 18-5 1025 - 10 Iowa State 18-5 969 4 11 South Carolina 21-3 921 4 12 Baylor 17-6 811 1 13 Auburn 19-5 799 -1 14 Illinois 17-6 728 -4 15 Alabama 17-7 618 1 16 Dayton 19-4 425 2 17 Creighton 17-7 410 2 18 Saint Mary's 20-6 296 - 19 BYU 17-6 294 2 20 Wisconsin 16-8 249 -9 21 Virginia 19-5 218 NR 22 Kentucky 16-7 217 -5 23 Indiana State 22-3 209 NR 24 Florida Atlantic 19-5 206 -4 25 Oklahoma 18-6 178 NR

Others receiving votes: Utah State 160, Colorado State 145, Texas Tech 111, San Diego State 84, Washington State 82, Clemson 57, Nevada 57, Gonzaga 50, New Mexico 27, Florida 19, Michigan State 17, Texas A&M 16, Grand Canyon 13, Mississippi 12, TCU 10, Texas 9, Memphis 8, South Florida 7, Northwestern 2, UNC Wilmington 1.

USA Today coaches poll

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND 1 UConn (24) 22-2 792 - 2 Purdue (8) 22-2 776 - 3 Houston 21-3 722 2 4 Marquette 18-5 647 3 5 North Carolina 19-5 643 -2 6 Arizona 19-5 642 2 7 Kansas 19-5 635 -3 8 Duke 18-5 529 2 9 Tennessee 17-6 524 -3 10 Iowa State 18-5 510 4 11 South Carolina 21-3 475 9 12 Auburn 19-5 421 -1 13 Baylor 17-6 402 - 14 Illinois 17-6 356 -2 15 Alabama 17-7 337 1 16 Creighton 17-7 242 2 17 BYU 17-6 202 2 18 Dayton 19-4 195 -1 19 Saint Mary's 20-6 185 7 20 Kentucky 16-7 136 -5 21 Wisconsin 16-8 117 -12 21 Oklahoma 18-6 117 NR 23 Virginia 19-5 109 NR 24 Indiana State 22-3 106 NR 25 Colorado State 19-5 96 NR

Others receiving votes: Utah State 94, Texas Tech 89, Florida Atlantic 63, Clemson 38, Gonzaga 35, San Diego State 34, Nevada 27, TCU 20, Washington State 18, Grand Canyon 13, Texas A&M 9, New Mexico 8, Florida 8, Northwestern 6, South Florida 5, Wake Forest 4, VCU 4, Michigan State 4, James Madison 3, Richmond 1, Appalachian State 1.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball: Sooners climbs into AP Top 25 latest poll