Advertisement

Oklahoma men's basketball cracks AP Top 25 after pair of Big 12 wins

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
·3 min read

NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team is No. 25 in the AP poll and tied for No. 21 in the coaches poll, which were both released on Monday.

After falling out of both polls last week, OU (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) rebounded with a pair of Big 12 wins. It earned an 82-66 home win over then-No. 21 BYU on Tuesday and a 66-62 home win over OSU on Saturday.

With the OU women's basketball team also ranked No. 23 in the AP poll, it marks the first time both Sooners programs have been ranked in the same week since 2016.

Next up for OU men's basketball is a road game against No. 12 Baylor at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.

More: Why Porter Moser credits Oklahoma basketball fans for helping snap Bedlam skid

AP Top 25

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

TREND

1

UConn (45)

22-2

1509

-

2

Purdue (16)

22-2

1480

-

3

Houston

21-3

1386

2

4

Marquette

18-5

1273

3

5

Arizona

19-5

1241

3

6

Kansas

19-5

1227

-2

7

North Carolina

19-5

1216

-4

8

Tennessee

17-6

1033

-2

9

Duke

18-5

1025

-

10

Iowa State

18-5

969

4

11

South Carolina

21-3

921

4

12

Baylor

17-6

811

1

13

Auburn

19-5

799

-1

14

Illinois

17-6

728

-4

15

Alabama

17-7

618

1

16

Dayton

19-4

425

2

17

Creighton

17-7

410

2

18

Saint Mary's

20-6

296

-

19

BYU

17-6

294

2

20

Wisconsin

16-8

249

-9

21

Virginia

19-5

218

NR

22

Kentucky

16-7

217

-5

23

Indiana State

22-3

209

NR

24

Florida Atlantic

19-5

206

-4

25

Oklahoma

18-6

178

NR

Others receiving votes: Utah State 160, Colorado State 145, Texas Tech 111, San Diego State 84, Washington State 82, Clemson 57, Nevada 57, Gonzaga 50, New Mexico 27, Florida 19, Michigan State 17, Texas A&M 16, Grand Canyon 13, Mississippi 12, TCU 10, Texas 9, Memphis 8, South Florida 7, Northwestern 2, UNC Wilmington 1.

More: How Toby Keith 'was all about OU and the Sooners' until his death from cancer

USA Today coaches poll

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

TREND

1

UConn (24)

22-2

792

-

2

Purdue (8)

22-2

776

-

3

Houston

21-3

722

2

4

Marquette

18-5

647

3

5

North Carolina

19-5

643

-2

6

Arizona

19-5

642

2

7

Kansas

19-5

635

-3

8

Duke

18-5

529

2

9

Tennessee

17-6

524

-3

10

Iowa State

18-5

510

4

11

South Carolina

21-3

475

9

12

Auburn

19-5

421

-1

13

Baylor

17-6

402

-

14

Illinois

17-6

356

-2

15

Alabama

17-7

337

1

16

Creighton

17-7

242

2

17

BYU

17-6

202

2

18

Dayton

19-4

195

-1

19

Saint Mary's

20-6

185

7

20

Kentucky

16-7

136

-5

21

Wisconsin

16-8

117

-12

21

Oklahoma

18-6

117

NR

23

Virginia

19-5

109

NR

24

Indiana State

22-3

106

NR

25

Colorado State

19-5

96

NR

Others receiving votes: Utah State 94, Texas Tech 89, Florida Atlantic 63, Clemson 38, Gonzaga 35, San Diego State 34, Nevada 27, TCU 20, Washington State 18, Grand Canyon 13, Texas A&M 9, New Mexico 8, Florida 8, Northwestern 6, South Florida 5, Wake Forest 4, VCU 4, Michigan State 4, James Madison 3, Richmond 1, Appalachian State 1.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball: Sooners climbs into AP Top 25 latest poll