Oklahoma men's basketball cracks AP Top 25 after pair of Big 12 wins
NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team is No. 25 in the AP poll and tied for No. 21 in the coaches poll, which were both released on Monday.
After falling out of both polls last week, OU (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) rebounded with a pair of Big 12 wins. It earned an 82-66 home win over then-No. 21 BYU on Tuesday and a 66-62 home win over OSU on Saturday.
With the OU women's basketball team also ranked No. 23 in the AP poll, it marks the first time both Sooners programs have been ranked in the same week since 2016.
Next up for OU men's basketball is a road game against No. 12 Baylor at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.
AP Top 25
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
TREND
1
UConn (45)
22-2
1509
-
2
Purdue (16)
22-2
1480
-
3
Houston
21-3
1386
2
4
Marquette
18-5
1273
3
5
Arizona
19-5
1241
3
6
Kansas
19-5
1227
-2
7
North Carolina
19-5
1216
-4
8
Tennessee
17-6
1033
-2
9
Duke
18-5
1025
-
10
Iowa State
18-5
969
4
11
South Carolina
21-3
921
4
12
Baylor
17-6
811
1
13
Auburn
19-5
799
-1
14
Illinois
17-6
728
-4
15
Alabama
17-7
618
1
16
Dayton
19-4
425
2
17
Creighton
17-7
410
2
18
Saint Mary's
20-6
296
-
19
BYU
17-6
294
2
20
Wisconsin
16-8
249
-9
21
Virginia
19-5
218
NR
22
Kentucky
16-7
217
-5
23
Indiana State
22-3
209
NR
24
Florida Atlantic
19-5
206
-4
25
Oklahoma
18-6
178
NR
Others receiving votes: Utah State 160, Colorado State 145, Texas Tech 111, San Diego State 84, Washington State 82, Clemson 57, Nevada 57, Gonzaga 50, New Mexico 27, Florida 19, Michigan State 17, Texas A&M 16, Grand Canyon 13, Mississippi 12, TCU 10, Texas 9, Memphis 8, South Florida 7, Northwestern 2, UNC Wilmington 1.
USA Today coaches poll
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
TREND
1
UConn (24)
22-2
792
-
2
Purdue (8)
22-2
776
-
3
Houston
21-3
722
2
4
Marquette
18-5
647
3
5
North Carolina
19-5
643
-2
6
Arizona
19-5
642
2
7
Kansas
19-5
635
-3
8
Duke
18-5
529
2
9
Tennessee
17-6
524
-3
10
Iowa State
18-5
510
4
11
South Carolina
21-3
475
9
12
Auburn
19-5
421
-1
13
Baylor
17-6
402
-
14
Illinois
17-6
356
-2
15
Alabama
17-7
337
1
16
Creighton
17-7
242
2
17
BYU
17-6
202
2
18
Dayton
19-4
195
-1
19
Saint Mary's
20-6
185
7
20
Kentucky
16-7
136
-5
21
Wisconsin
16-8
117
-12
21
Oklahoma
18-6
117
NR
23
Virginia
19-5
109
NR
24
Indiana State
22-3
106
NR
25
Colorado State
19-5
96
NR
Others receiving votes: Utah State 94, Texas Tech 89, Florida Atlantic 63, Clemson 38, Gonzaga 35, San Diego State 34, Nevada 27, TCU 20, Washington State 18, Grand Canyon 13, Texas A&M 9, New Mexico 8, Florida 8, Northwestern 6, South Florida 5, Wake Forest 4, VCU 4, Michigan State 4, James Madison 3, Richmond 1, Appalachian State 1.
