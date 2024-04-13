Oklahoma high school football: Washington 2025 TE Nate Roberts commits to Ohio State

The state's top tight end recruit in the junior class has made his college decision.

Washington's Nate Roberts announced his commitment to Ohio State on Saturday, choosing the Buckeyes after receiving offers from some of the top programs in the nation.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Roberts committed to Notre Dame in June before decommitting in August.

A four-star recruit according to 247Sports, he has helped Washington win two straight Class 2A state titles and was named to The Oklahoman's All-State second team this past season after finishing with 41 catches for 816 yards and eight touchdowns.

Roberts is ranked No. 1 on The Oklahoman's initial Super 30 rankings of the state's top college football recruits in the 2025 class. He is the nation's No. 5 tight end in his class according to 247Sports.

He chose the Buckeyes over Ole Miss, OU, Oregon and Penn State.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Washington 2025 tight end Nate Roberts commits to Ohio State