Washington vs. Millwood: Score, live updates from Class 2A football championship game

Top-ranked Washington and No. 2 Millwood are facing off for the Class 2A state title Saturday night at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium. Follow along for live updates.

HALF: Millwood 18, Washington 7

Although Washington took the lead on its opening drive, Millwood rallied to head into halftime with the advantage. Turnbull completed two of four pass attempts for 106 yards and a touchdown in the first half. And the Falcons relied on a stout third-down defense. Washington was 2-for-7 on third-down conversions in the first half.

Second quarter: Millwood 18, Washington 7

On third down and six, sophomore quarterback CJ Turnbull launched a pass to junior receiver Xzavier Thompson, who zoomed along the right sideline for a 67-yard touchdown with 2:50 until half.

Second quarter: Millwood 12, Washington 7

Junior receiver/defensive back Jaden Nickens flipped the momentum with one play. The OU commit secured an interception and dashed toward the end zone, weaving his way for an 82-yard touchdown with 8:14 until half. Again, the 2-point attempt was unsuccessful.

Second quarter: Washington 7, Millwood 6

Millwood answered when freshman running back Anthony Keys dove into the end zone for a 1-yard score with 10:56 until half. Lemar Davis tried to rush for a 2-point conversion, but the Washington defense stopped him short.

First quarter: Washington 7, Millwood 0

Junior tight end Nate Roberts turned a short pass from Major Cantrell into an 85-yard touchdown, and Mayson Thomas made the PAT. Washington covered 95 yards with two plays on its opening drive, taking the lead with 11:15 left in the first quarter.

4-star TE Nate Roberts @nateroberts2025 breaks a couple tackles and takes it 85 yards for the score. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/a0fCLcc9km — James D. Jackson (@JamesDJackson15) December 10, 2023

