Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs UCF: Sooners-Knights in Big 12 game

Coach Porter Moser and the 23rd-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (16-5, 4-4 Big 12) travel to face the UCF Knights (12-8, 3-5) on Saturday. Here's what you need to know:

Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs. UCF

Oklahoma basketball highlights vs. UCF

What time does OU basketball vs. UCF start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

The Sooners and Knights will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 3 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. UCF basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Drew Fellios (play-by-play) and B.J. Tylor (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

Oklahoma vs. UCF betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Feb. 3

Spread: OU (-1.5)

Over/under: 134.5

Moneyline: OU -125 | UCF +105

