What channel is Oklahoma basketball vs. UCF on today? Time, TV schedule

NORMAN — The No. 23-ranked OU men's basketball team will travel to face UCF at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (16-5, 4-4 Big 12) and the Knights (12-8, 3-5 Big 12):

More: Oklahoma basketball rolls past Kansas State on road as Sooners snap two-game losing skid

What time does OU basketball vs. UCF start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

The Sooners and Knights will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 3 p.m. CT.

More: Big 12 basketball power rankings: Is it time to believe in BYU, this week's biggest riser?

What channel is OU vs. UCF basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Drew Fellios (play-by-play) and B.J. Tylor (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

OU basketball: Three things Sooners must do to turn things around

Oklahoma vs. UCF betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Feb. 3

Spread: OU (-1.5)

Over/under: 134.5

Moneyline: N/A

OU basketball vs. UCF: Score prediction, scouting report for Sooners-Knights Big 12 game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball vs UCF: Channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info