Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs Texas Tech in Big 12 game

Coach Porter Moser and the 11th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 3-3 Big 12) host 20th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-3, 4-1) on Saturday. Here's what you need to know:

Oklahoma basketball live score updates vs. Texas Tech

Oklahoma basketball highlights vs. Texas Tech

What time does OU basketball vs. Texas Tech start?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Red Raiders will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 1 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Texas Tech basketball on Saturday?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Mark Neely (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Jan. 27

Spread: OU (-3.5)

Over/under: 140.5

Moneyline: TTU + 140 | OU -165

