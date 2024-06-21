Celtics celebrate 18th NBA title, show off championship banner during duck boat parade in Boston

The city of Boston celebrated another championship on Friday. This time it was the Celtics' turn.

It was time for another Boston duck boat parade as the city celebrated the Celtics winning their 18th NBA title on Friday.

The Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games for their first championship since 2008 and only their second since 1986. Jaylen Brown was named Finals MVP and he made sure to have the trophy with him at all times as the duck boats rolled through Boston.

Before the players celebrated with the fans outside, they met at TD Garden where 38-year-old Al Horford, who earned his first championship ring, showed up in a cowboy hat and a "drunk Tom Brady" t-shirt, which the former New England Patriots quarterback approved.

He wasn't the only one dressed for the occasion.

Which champ is rocking the best parade fit?



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/NboToVSNia — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 21, 2024

Brown's "State Your Source" shirt is a reference to his response to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reading a text from a source saying why the Celtics' guard is not marketable.

Two of the reveals on Friday included the Celtics unveiling their latest NBA championship banner...

PUT IT IN THE RAFTERS ‼️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/c52PkQ90Ao — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

... and Derrick White showing off his new teeth after chipping a few when he hit his head on the TD Garden floor during Game 5 on Monday.

Bucket hat and a new set of pearly whites 😁



D-White's a vibe pic.twitter.com/joZWXvIUbc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

Much was made about Mavericks star Luka Dončić's complaints about officiating during the NBA Finals. Well, Celtics fans did not forget.

"Luka would be complaining about the traffic" 💀 pic.twitter.com/cVJJg3c8XR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

Boston sports fans also didn't forget how fortunate they are in this era of championships for the Celtics, Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins.

Look away if your city is in a long-running trophy drought.

Boston fans REALLY had it tough there for a few years 😓



(via @billsperos) pic.twitter.com/vDYSkrQs0l — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 21, 2024

If you ever wondered what the view is like from a player's perspective during one of these championship parades, Jayson Tatum delivered as he held on to the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

JT soaking it all in at the parade 🏆☘️



(Via @jaytatum0/IG)



Earlier in the day, Tatum sent a shot at the Miami Heat. When asked by Brian Scalabrine if their First Round trip to Miami was "a little sweeter," Tatum responded by saying, "They're always easy."

It wouldn't be Boston without a few intense super fans. Fortunately, NBC10 Boston got an exclusive interview with Aztec Gino, Nate Chicken Hat and Gary Green Hair. It went exactly as you'd expect.

The Celtics superfans get an interview! Aztec Gino, Nate Chicken Hat, and Gary Green Hair are featured while Neemias Queta and Luke Kornet's duck boats are shown in the split screen. pic.twitter.com/kHfv7UsVdr — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) June 21, 2024

Fans lined up around the city as early as 5 a.m. and their waiting paid off. It was a great day to celebrate a championship and now Boston fans will patiently wait for the next duck boat parade throughout the city.