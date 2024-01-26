What channel is Oklahoma basketball vs. Texas Tech on Saturday? Time, betting odds

NORMAN — The No. 11-ranked OU men's basketball team is set to host Texas Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Sooners (15-4, 3-3 Big 12) and the Red Raiders (15-3, 4-1 Big 12):

What time does OU basketball vs. Texas Tech start?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman

The Sooners and Red Raiders will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 1 p.m. CT.

What channel is OU vs. Texas Tech basketball on Saturday?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Mark Neely (play-by-play) and King McClure (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+ game.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Jan. 26

Spread: N/A

Over/under: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

