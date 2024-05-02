OKC Thunder have enjoyed playoff luck with injuries, rest between series

Over the last month, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s schedule has resembled an NFL team’s more than an NBA’s.

Since the Thunder’s regular-season finale on April 14, OKC will have played four games in 21 days. Averaging a little over a game a week. More amazingly, they’ll go a month-plus between losses.

The Thunder enjoyed a six-day break during the play-in tournament as the first seed. After sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans, they’re enjoying another six-day break before Game 1 of Round 2 against either the LA Clippers or Dallas Mavericks.

Even better news? If the Mavericks and Clippers go the distance, a decisive Game 7 takes place on Sunday, May 5. This means the winner will only have one day off between series.

This could materialize a scenario where the winner enters Round 2 hobbled. Kawhi Leonard has missed three of five playoff games with a knee injury and Luka Doncic has artistic KT tape covering his leg playing heavy minutes.

The Thunder earned the first seed on the last day of the season with some outside help. A deep playoff run — regardless of sport — usually requires some luck.

The young Thunder have received that in the scheduling process. Massive gaps of rest give OKC a chance to recharge its batteries between physically demanding playoff matchups — even for a young squad like the Thunder.

“We’re gonna be able to get good rest, that’s a good thing,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said on the ample time off. “We’re gonna play a really, really good team in really, really elevated games. We have to understand our opponent is gonna feel just like we do at the end of their series.”

Another stroke of luck involves health. Through four playoff games, the Thunder have had clean injury reports, which means no serious ailments on the roster.

Meanwhile, their first-round opponent missed their best player the entire series. Zion Williamson suffered a hamstring strain during the play-in tournament. The injury turned into a season-ender.

Without Williamson, the Pelicans struggled to score points, averaging less than 90 points in their four losses. It was painfully obvious New Orleans missed its best scorer.

On the flip side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tweaked his ankle in OKC’s Game 4 win but toughed it out to close the series. Daigneault said the 25-year-old will receive treatment during this break but should be ready for Game 1 of Round 2.

Had the Pelicans squeezed out a Game 4 win, then who knows what Gilgeous-Alexander’s status or how limited he’d be for the rest of the series. It could’ve made for a dangerous situation where New Orleans dragged additional games out of the Thunder.

If the Thunder can stay relatively healthy the rest of the way — knock on wood — that will boost their odds of a deep playoff run. As most within the franchise know, one bad injury can derail an entire postseason’s aspirations.

A deep playoff run is certainly on the table for the young Thunder. On-court talent will be a large reason that will determine that. Another reason will be luck continuing to break their way the rest of the postseason as it has through the first round with their schedule, opponent and injuries.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire