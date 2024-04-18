OKC Blue’s Jahmi’us Ramsey named to All-NBA G League Third Team

The G League announced their three All-NBA teams on Thursday. OKC Blue’s Jahmi’us Ramsey was named onto the G League Third Team.

The 22-year-old played a pivotal role in the Blue winning their first G League championship this season. He served as a slashing scorer off the bench.

During their playoff run, Ramsey averaged 16 points and shot 44% from 3 in five games.

In 30 games with the Blue, Ramsey averaged 20.6 points on 53.1% shooting, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

He also signed a pair of 10-day deals with the Toronto Raptors this season. In seven games with Toronto, he averaged 6.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.

The entire G League Third Team includes the following five players:

