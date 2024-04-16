Recap: OKC Blue’s 117-100 win over Maine Celtics clinches 2024 G League championship

The OKC Blue dominated in their 117-100 win over the Maine Celtics on Monday to win the 2024 G League Finals. The decisive Game 3 road win awarded the Blue the G League championship. Ousmane Dieng won the G League Finals MVP.

After the first quarter, the Blue built a 29-22 lead over the Celtics. A 34-point second frame capped off by a 21-0 run to close out the period helped OKC enter halftime with a commanding 63-40 advantage.

The Blue continued their momentum at the start of the second half with the first seven points for a game-changing 28-0 run that ballooned a 70-40 lead in the early stages of the third quarter.

The Celtics made some noise, cutting OKC’s lead to as little as 16 points, but the Blue tallied 29 points in the third quarter to enter the fourth frame with a 92-67 lead.

The Celtics made some noise with a 33-point fourth quarter, but not enough time was left for a serious comeback attempt.

The Blue shot 49% from the field and went 13-of-31 (41.9%) from 3. They went 12-of-14 from the free-throw line. They dished out 20 assists on 41 baskets. Six Blue players scored double-digit points.

Meanwhile, the Celtics shot 43% from the field and went 11-of-39 (28.2%) from 3. They went 5-of-8 from the free-throw line. They had 25 assists on 40 baskets. Four Celtics players scored double-digit points.

Some notable individual performances from both sides:

Ousmane Dieng: 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting, 5-of-6 from 3, six rebounds, four assists, two blocks.

Lindy Waters III: 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting, 2-of-5 from 3, 11 rebounds

Keyontae Johnson: 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting, four rebounds, two assists

Olivier Sarr: 10 points on 2-of-6 shooting, 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks

Jahmi’us Ramsey: 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, 2-of-3 from 3, four rebounds

JD Davison: 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting, 2-of-4 from 3, 10 assists, four rebounds, four steals

Drew Peterson: 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting, 1-of-7 from 3, eight rebounds, eight assists

The full highlights from the Blue’s 17-point win over the Boston Celtics’ G League affiliate to clinch the championship can be watched below:

