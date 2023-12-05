Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. named Heisman Trophy finalist

Marvin Harrison Jr. was named a Heisman Trophy finalist Monday night, the only non-quarterback among the four players invited to New York City.

Harrison is a finalist along with favorite Jayden Daniels of Louisiana State University, Bo Nix of Oregon and Michael Penix Jr. of Washington. The award will be announced Saturday night.

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) catches a pass while defended by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) and Michigan Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige (7) during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Michigan Stadium.

Ohio State has had a finalist in five of the last six years. The late Dwayne Haskins Jr. finished third in 2018. Justin Fields was a finalist in 2019, also finishing third. C.J. Stroud earned a trip to New York in the past two seasons. Stroud, the current front-runner for NFL Rookie of the Year, finished fourth in 2021 and third last year.

Ohio State has not had a Heisman Trophy winner since quarterback Troy Smith won in 2006. Harrison is highly unlikely to win on Saturday, but it is especially an honor for a non-quarterback to be a finalist. Harrison is the first Ohio State non-quarterback to be a finalist since running back Eddie George won the Heisman in 1995.

Harrison, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. As a sophomore last year, Harrison also had 14 touchdown receptions and caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards.

His starting debut came in the Rose Bowl as a freshman. With Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson choosing not to play to protect against injury for the NFL draft, Harrison caught three touchdown passes in Ohio State's dramatic win over Utah.

Harrison has not announced whether he will enter the 2024 NFL draft, but he is projected as the top non-quarterback available. He also has not announced whether he will play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 against Missouri.

The announcement of Harrison as a finalist comes on the same day that his high school teammate, Kyle McCord, entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harrison and McCord starred at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia together.

