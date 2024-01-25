Ohio State’s year-by-year results vs. Jim Harbaugh and Michigan

After flirting with the NFL during previous seasons, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh is officially leaving the Wolverine program for another shot at the NFL, this time with the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s been an up and down narrative for Harbaugh as the quote on quote savior of the program, with many attempting to run him out of Ann Arbor early on, but the end was one that — at least “Michigan men” — we’re very approving of, pending NCAA investigations aside.

Michigan sure had it’s issues trying to get over the hump against its arch-rival, Ohio State, but once the program did get going under Harbaugh, it won three straight and capped it all off with a College Football Playoff national championship.

We decided to reflect and look at each year Harbaugh went toe-to-toe with the scarlet and gray. Here’s a look at each matchup with his Michigan teams, the results, and a short synopsis of how things played out.

2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan

USA TODAY SMG

The Result

(8) Ohio State 42, (10) Michigan 13

What happened

Jim Harbaugh came in with being the coach known for physical play, but it was Ohio State that owned the trenches and running game and physically beat up the Wolverines in his first season.

Running Record

Harbaugh’s record vs. Ohio State, 0-1

2016 in Columbus, Ohio

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

The Result

(2) Ohio State 30, (3) Michigan 27 (2 OT)

What happened

Michigan controlled most of the game, but Ohio State found its footing late and forced overtime. In the second overtime, OSU forced a field goal, then J.T. Barrett got a fourth down conversion in “the spot heard around the world,” before Curtis Samuel won it on a run off touchdown scamper to keep Urban Meyer undefeated against TTUN.

Running Record

Harbaugh’s record vs. Ohio State, 0-2

2017 in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Result

(9) Ohio State 31, Michigan 20

What happened

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett injured his knee on the sidelines before the game and had to be taken out after trying to tough it out. Backup Dwayne Haskins came in and engineered a come-from-behind victory in a pretty tight and equally matched game where the Buckeyes simply made more plays down the stretch than Michigan.

Running Record

Harbaugh’s record vs. Ohio State, 0-3

2018 in Columbus, Ohio

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

The Result

(10) Ohio State 62, (4) Michigan 39

What happened

The Michigan defense had no answer for the speed and passing game of the underdog Ohio State team as Dwayne Haskins threw for 396 yards and six touchdowns in one of the most lopsided and surprising results in the series. The narrative of Harbaugh being a flop artist who would never catch OSU starts to gain even more steam.

Running Record

Harbaugh’s record vs. Ohio State, 0-4

2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Result

(1) Ohio State 56, (13) Michigan 27

What happened

Justin Fields introduced himself to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan with similar results as the previous meeting. The Wolverines couldn’t stop the OSU offense and couldn’t score enough to keep up with the laser light show and athleticism of Fields and company.

Running Record

Harbaugh’s record vs. Ohio State, 0-5

2020 - Game Canceled

USA TODAY SMG

The Result

Game canceled

What happened

COVID-19 spread through the Michigan program and the program decided to cancel the meeting with Ohio State. Some would say the Wolverines ducked the game because of how good the Buckeyes were that year, but regardless, a worldwide pandemic shuttered “The Game” for 2020.

Running Record

Harbaugh’s record vs. Ohio State, 0-5

2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan

USA TODAY SMG

The Result

(5) Michigan 42, (2) Ohio State 27

What happened

Harbaugh finally got the Ohio State monkey off of his back in a snowy and physical game that was the start of the pendulum swinging in the rivalry with Michigan physically imposing its will.

Running Record

Harbaugh’s record vs. Ohio State, 1-5

2022 in Columbus, Ohio

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Result

(3)Michigan 45, (2) Ohio State 23

What happened

Michigan dominated the second half and the line of scrimmage for the second straight season en route to a route that was full of big plays given up by the Ohio State defense. The narrative of the rivalry officially turning is cemented.

Running Record

Harbaugh’s record vs. Ohio State, 2-5

2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan

USA TODAY SMG

The Result

(3) Michigan 30, (2) Ohio State 24

What happened

Harbaugh doesn’t get credit for this one because he was serving a three-game suspension, but Michigan beat Ohio State in a close game that was determined by mistakes and execution. OSU and quarterback Kyle McCord were driving to potentially win the game late, but an interception deep in Wolverines’ territory sealed the deal.

Running Record

Harbaugh’s record vs. Ohio State, 2-5

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire