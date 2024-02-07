LIVE: Watch Ryan Day press conference, updates on Ohio State football offseason
Ohio State football's offseason has been anything but idle.
While the Buckeyes retained key players such as J.T. Tuimoloau, TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka, and secured players such as five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and Eddrick Houston in the 2024 recruiting class, Ohio State added multiple players via the transfer portal including quarterbacks Will Howard and Julian Sayin, and safety Caleb Downs.
Ohio State also added two coaches to its staff: safeties coach Matt Guerrieri and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien, whose status is up in the air after reportedly being linked to the Boston College head coaching job.
Ohio State announced Tuesday its spring game would be held at noon April 13 at Ohio Stadium. General admission tickets are $10 and will go on sale through Ticketmaster Friday.
Day will hold a press conference 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Watch Ryan Day's press conference live
