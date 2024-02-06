Former Ohio State football quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis to join Utah in analyst role

Corey Dennis, who spent the last four seasons as Ohio State’s quarterbacks coach, is being hired as an analyst at Utah, a school spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The Buckeyes did not retain Dennis as part of their on-field coaching staff last month after bringing in Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

A news release announcing the hiring of O’Brien, though, had said Dennis was expected to transition into an unspecified role with the program.

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterbacks Devin Brown (33) and Kyle McCord (6) walk out onto the field with coach Corey Dennis after arriving at Indiana University Memorial Stadium prior to the NCAA football game.

The 31-year-old Dennis is the son-in-law of former coach Urban Meyer and first joined the Buckeyes as an intern in 2015. It was the first job in coaching for Dennis, who graduated from Georgia Tech in 2014 after he spent four seasons as a wide receiver with the Yellow Jackets.

Dennis was later elevated to graduate assistant and senior quality control coach before coach Ryan Day tapped him as quarterbacks coach in 2020 after he was set to leave for Colorado State. He replaced Mike Yurcich, who coached the quarterbacks in 2019.

During his tenure, Dennis worked with both star quarterbacks Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud and was known for his efforts on the recruiting trail as the Buckeyes continued to sign blue-chip talent at the position.

Kyle Whittingham, the Utes' longtime coach, has ties to Meyer, succeeding him at Utah in 2005 after he had been his defensive coordinator. The Utes have been one of the top programs in the Pac-12 in recent seasons, winning conference championships in 2022 and 2021, though are leaving for the Big 12 later this year along with Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado.

It's possible the Buckeyes could be prompted to search for another quarterbacks coach this offseason as O'Brien has been linked to the head coaching vacancy at Boston College. He is a native of Massachusetts and spent last season as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator.

ESPN reported that the Eagles were expected to begin the first round of interviews in their search on Tuesday.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

