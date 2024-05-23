Ohio State in the mix to land 2025 four-star offensive tackle

Last week, Ohio State football put out an offer to Ziyare Addison, a highly-rated offensive tackle in the 2025 recruiting class. The Buckeyes are in the mix to land Addison as on Thursday he named his top nine schools, a list that included the Scarlet and Gray.

Addison is rated as a four-star recruit by all four main recruiting resources. The 6-foot-4, 280 pound offensive tackle attends Sumner high school in Florida and is the No. 14 ranked offensive tackle in the class by On3 Industry rankings.

Ohio State’s offensive tackle 2025 recruiting class is off to a good start as the Buckeyes landed a commitment from Carter Lowe in January. OSU is also among those in the mix to land David Sanders Jr., who is the classes top ranked offensive tackle.

2025 OT Ziyare Addison cut his list to nine programs this afternoon and Ohio State made the cut. The Buckeyes are a new program in the mix for Addison but there is a path to legitimize their stance as a contender.https://t.co/r6NaSWQugx pic.twitter.com/3wlfhK6Pmj — Matt Parker (@MattParkerLR) May 23, 2024

The Buckeyes are joined by some Big Ten foes in the recruitment battle for Addison as Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, and UCLA were also named in his top nine alongside Georgia, Florida, Florida State, and Stanford.

