Ohio State football offers one of nations top 2025 offensive tackles

With 13 commits already, Ohio State football has one of the nation’s top recruiting classes for the 2025 cycle.

There will be more additions to the class, and the Buckeyes are hoping that Florida offensive tackle, Ziyare Addison, is one of them. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 290-pound lineman is ranked as the nations No. 211 overall prospect and 22nd offensive tackle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He was offered on Thursday morning.

The huge tackle has already named his top twelve, so Ohio State has a good amount of ground to make up in his recruitment. In a very interesting few hours, Michigan followed the Buckeyes’ offer, as both Big Ten powers are now showing interest.

As of right now, Ohio State only has one commitment from an offensive lineman, tackle Carter Lowe. The Buckeyes will need at least three more in the 2025 class, so expect them to turn up the heat on Addison and others.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire