BOOM! Ohio State lands top 2025 in-state offensive tackle

When you are hot, you are hot and Ohio State football is on absolute fire on the recruiting trail.

The Buckeye coaching staff has been all over the country, but a focus of recruiting will always be on their home state. It achieved that goal on Saturday afternoon when Toledo offensive tackle, Carter Lowe, committed to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State beat out multiple SEC schools along with rival Michigan for Lowe’s verbal. He’s a massive body on the line, checking in at 6-foot, 6-inches, and 300-pounds.

Lowe is the No. 3 prospect in Ohio, the 9th tackle in the country and 79th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

🚨BREAKING🚨 2025 4-star OT Carter Lowe has committed to Ohio State🌰 Lowe ranks No. 85 NATL. (No. 9 OT) in the On3 Industry Ranking‼️ More from @ChadSimmons_: https://t.co/QsgzsAA6uu pic.twitter.com/VXP4wTrCN9 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 27, 2024

The commitment of Lowe gives the Buckeyes seven verbals for the 2025 recruiting class, one that is shaping up to be another top group in the country.

