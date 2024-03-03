Ohio State football is in top group for 5-star offensive tackle

It has been more than a few recruiting cycles since Ohio State football signed a 5-star offensive tackle.

Paris Johnson Jr., who signed in 2020, is the last Buckeye to enroll with that designation and the coaching staff is looking to end that drought. Their main target is North Carolina’s David Sanders Jr.

The 6-foot, 6-inch and 270-pound tackle is ranked as one of the best prospects in the nation, the No. 1 player at the position and 2nd overall in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Sanders narrowed his list to six schools: Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Ohio State.

Top 6️⃣‼️ One step closer to home! pic.twitter.com/rrvex6zLiv — David Sanders Jr. (@DavidLSandersJr) March 2, 2024

According to a report by 247Sports Steve Wiltfong (subscription required), Sanders is in the process of scheduling his visits and had great things to say about Ohio State. He said the Buckeyes are a “really good program. They’re know for making book-end tackles and developing them to be first draft picks.”

