Ohio State makes top eight for 2025 edge target

Ohio State football has been busy on the recruiting trail this offseason as the Buckeyes hold the top spot on On3 football’s 2025 recruiting class rankings.

OSU currently holds commitments from 12 players in the 2025 class including three five-stars, seven four-stars, and two three-stars.

Edge rusher is one of the position groups that Ohio State has prioritized thus far in their 2025 recruiting class, as Zahir Mathis and London Merritt are each committed to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is making progress in the recruitment of another edge rusher target with the Buckeyes being included among the list of top eight schools announced by Mariyon Dye on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 260 pound edge rusher who attends Elkhart Central high school in Indiana, has already visited the Buckeyes in January and has an upcoming visit scheduled for June 14th.

🚨NEW🚨 4-star EDGE Mariyon Dye is down to 8⃣ schools, he tells @Hayesfawcett3‼️ Dye ranks No. 40 NATL. (No. 5 EDGE) in the 2025 On300. Read: https://t.co/kKfn63xOjT pic.twitter.com/UbAyyzAsQp — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 23, 2024

Ohio State appears to be the favorites to land Dye. Three predictions from On3 recruiting insiders have been logged for the Buckeyes who are joined by other top programs around college football in recruitment battle with Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, and Purdue also made Dye’s top eight list.

