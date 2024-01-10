Ohio State lands high 4-star 2025 Pennsylvania defensive end

Over the course of the last few recruiting cycles, Ohio State football has struggled getting high-level defensive ends.

The tide is looking like it’s starting to turn in the 2025 cycle, as the Buckeyes got a commitment from Pennsylvania star edge rusher Zahir Mathis. The 6-foot, 6-inch 225-pound end is ranked as the No. 5 edge and 37th overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, just outside of 5-star range.

The Buckeyes beat out multiple SEC schools like Alabama, Florida and Georgia along with Big Ten foes Michigan, Penn State and USC. It’s a massive recruiting win for Ohio State, considering the misses in the previous cycles.

🚨BREAKING🚨 2025 4-star EDGE Zahir Mathis has committed to Ohio State🌰 Mathis ranks No. 55 NATL. (No. 7 EDGE) in the On3 Industry Ranking‼️ Read: https://t.co/elFDT2YtrF pic.twitter.com/IFYUbg756P — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 10, 2024

Mathis is commitment No. 6 for the Buckeyes in the 2025 cycle in what is looking like another banner class for Ohio State.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire