Ohio State lands a commitment from 4-star 2025 Florida defensive end

It’s a big weekend for Ohio State football in regards to recruiting and on Friday night it started off with a BOOM!

London Merrit, the Georgia native who currently preps in Florida at IMG Academy, is a 2025 defensive end who committed to the Buckeyes to start off the weekend’s festivities. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 250-pound pass rusher is one of the best players in the country, ranking as the No. 10 defensive lineman and 101st overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Now the 2025 Buckeye recruiting class is back to eight commits, a group that is viewed as one of the best in the country, even though the volume is not there yet.

Merritt is the second defensive lineman to commit to Ohio State in the cycle, as Pennsylvania’s Zahir Mathis joined in January.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire