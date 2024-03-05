Ohio State predicted to land 2025 edge rusher

Ohio State football’s 2025 recruiting class is off to a great start. The Buckeyes have landed commitments from eight players including six players ranked in the top 70 of the On 3 Industry rankings.

Among those players, includes is edge rusher, Zahir Mathis, who made his commitment to Ohio State in January. He is the 60th ranked player and eighth ranked edge rusher in the class.

Ohio State has also offered eight other edge rushers in the 2025 class including Mariyon Dye. The Buckeyes appear to be making significant process in the recruitment of Dye as On3 insiders Matt Parker and Alex Gleitman logged expert predictions for the Buckeyes to land him on Tuesday.

Dye attends Elkhart Central High School in Indiana and is listed at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds. The four main recruiting resources have differing opinions on Dye with On3 ranking him as the fifth edge rusher in the class while 247Sports rates him as the 41st ranked edge rusher.

Ohio State recruiting insider @MattParkerLR has logged an expert prediction for the Buckeyes to land 4-star EDGE Mariyon Dye🌰 Dye ranks No. 47 NATL. (No. 5 EDGE) in the 2025 On300‼️ Intel: https://t.co/1LO5eMdAug pic.twitter.com/Njlv3dIecy — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 5, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Evan Bachman on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire