Ohio State football safety Lathan Ransom out for at least couple weeks with injury

Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom is expected to be out for the rest of the regular season after being carted off at Wisconsin late last month.

“There’s a chance he can come back this year,” coach Ryan Day said, “but it doesn’t look like it’s going to be any time in the next couple weeks.”

The timetable for a return from injury, spanning multiple weeks, would sideline Ransom through the Buckeyes’ final game of the regular season at Michigan on Nov. 25.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (8) hits Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Camp Randall Stadium.

Day did not specify the nature of the injury Ransom that suffered against the Badgers, leading him to miss the following two games. Ransom was seen on the sideline of last Saturday’s win over Michigan State riding a knee scooter with his left foot in a walking boot.

The absence of Ransom has prompted the Buckeyes to reconfigure their secondary with Sonny Styles filling in for Ransom as the strong safety and cornerback Jordan Hancock sliding in for Styles as the nickel safety responsible for slot coverage.

Ransom was the only returning starting safety from last fall when he returned for his senior season.

With 34 tackles, he had been among Ohio State's top tacklers and also intercepted a pass against Maryland last month.

But Day expressed confidence in the depth behind Ransom.

“Certainly we’re going to miss Lathan,” Day said, “but our guys are confident with the guys the room. So we’re going to forge forward.”

The Buckeyes host Minnesota on Saturday before heading to Ann Arbor for "The Game."

