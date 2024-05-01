Ohio State football loses offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi to the transfer portal

Ohio State football hasn’t really been hit with major transfer defections during the second portal window, but it did lose an offensive lineman on Tuesday.

Enook Vimahi will enter the transfer portal as a graduate but with two-years remaining, is looking for his first taste of meaningful playing time at this level. During his five seasons with the Buckeyes, the Hawaiian played in a handful of games, but never really was a factor.

His performance against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl left much to be desired, as it showed that he clearly wasn’t ready to contribute even though he has spent multiple years in the program.

We wish Vimahi the best as he looks for his next football destination.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire