Ohio State football loses 2025 wide receiver commit

The saying with Florida recruits is pretty simple, you have to recruit them until they sign, and Ohio State football is feeling that on Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes lived through the Jeremiah Smith back-and-forth during the early signing period, and it won’t get there with Jayvan Boggs. The 6-foot, 188-pound receiver has decommitted from Ohio State, leaving the Buckeyes without a current commit at the position in the 2025 class.

Boggs was the second verbal that the Buckeyes took, but we’ll never get a chance to see him suit up for the Scarlet and Gray it appears. The reason is currently unknown as to why the change of heart for the receiver.

One could postulate that due to Ohio State continuing to go after receivers that are ranked higher might be the reason. Regardless, it’s still a blow to the Buckeyes 2025 class.

