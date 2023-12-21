Ohio State Social media reacts to the Jeremiah Smith early signing day drama

Whew. If this is the new normal with the continued traction of name, image and likeness and the high-stakes of big-time college football recruiting, I’m not sure some media members are going to last in the business.

By now, you know all of the drama surrounding Ohio State’s crown jewel of the 2024 recruiting class, No.1 overall prospect, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. You know the story by now but the cliff notes version is that he was reportedly torn between Ohio State and Miami (FL), chose the Buckeyes on a national video stream, but then waited hours upon hours to fax (yes, fax) in his national letter of intent.

But hey, at least it came and cemented his verbal commitment that’s been out there for a year, so that the coaches and Buckeye Nation can breathe one heck of a collective, deep sigh.

As with any story with this type of viral momentum, social media was all over it and we were there for it. In fact, we’ve pulled out some of the best posts on X, formerly Twitter, to share with you.

Here are some of the most noteworthy and best social media posts surrounding the day in the life of recruiting — and ultimately signing — Smith.

Finally, confirmation from Ohio State. Notice the time stamp.

Jeremiah Smith – Fresh off a Senior campaign that saw him rewrite record books in South Florida and culminated with a State Championship, JJ and his elite skillset land in Columbus looking to add to the legacy of elite Buckeye Wide receivers of the past. Welcome to THE… pic.twitter.com/F9I6Dx3wy1 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2023

The commitment that seemed to seal the deal. It was just the start.

5⭐️ WR Jeremiah Smith is a Buckeye. pic.twitter.com/1Bxi40L6HG — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) December 20, 2023

Mark Pantoni, how we would love to hear the stories you have

Worth the wait

After waiting all freakin' day… JEREMIAH SMITH IS OFFICIALLY A BUCKEYE!!! pic.twitter.com/J1LwFtaWI3 — SILVER BULLETS R CO❌IN #LLDH7🕊️🥩#BIA (@BuckeyesBetter) December 21, 2023

Nope... not a single doubt

Never a doubt 😅 Jeremiah Smith 📝🌰 The #1 player in the class of 2024 officially signs his LOI with The Ohio State Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/Kj0ttqLamC — 🆁🅾🅽 🅹🅰🅼🅴🆂 🌰 (@2_Tees) December 21, 2023

Feeling it in the pit of the stomach

The fact that we’re about to lose Jeremiah Smith after he committed and fake signed his NLI got me sick — 🌰 (@Jordeaf) December 20, 2023

We can all relax now

Jeremiah Smith finally signed pic.twitter.com/vhS2YRpfSE — Justin Groshon 🌰 (@Justin4_OSU) December 21, 2023

Hartline strikes again

The demise of OSU recruiting didn't happen after all

Wiltfong and scUM fans after Jeremiah Smith and Houston signed with OSU! pic.twitter.com/reI7CJ2hSs — C🅾️🅾️per (@CoopersBucks) December 21, 2023

Enter a new GIF candidate

Ryan Day's in-time reaction when he found out Jeremiah Smith was signing with Ohio State. This is the visual definition of RELIEF.@nbc4i pic.twitter.com/0b5PFikxpT — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) December 20, 2023

Truth. Brian Hartline, Mark Pantoni, and Ryan Day deserve a lot of credit for closing this one

Jeremiah Smith kept Ohio State on skates for six months with visits, cryptic tweets, interviews, etc. But it never really felt like Smith's heart was anywhere else but in Columbus. Credit to Brian Hartline to remain locked in, staying confident and closing the deal on the No. 1… — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 20, 2023

Before we all waited for that hat to fit, we were like kids in a candy store

Nothing beats a high school kid putting on a hat. Bucks keep best player in class in Jeremiah Smith. — Beau Bishop (@BeauBishop) December 20, 2023

This was a lot of Buckeye fans, media members, and coaches last night

The conspiracy theorists were out in full force

Pen looks like it never touches the paper! Plus his name is Jeremiah Smith… think it would take longer to sign out your name than that. #Canes #TheU #Miami pic.twitter.com/kyZQW7vKJD — The Dad Bod God (@ImVERYME) December 20, 2023

It was pretty much all of us

Me checking on3 every 10 min to see if Jeremiah smith signed pic.twitter.com/d6jInnjzAH — Him Bob Cooter (@ShaiBands3x) December 20, 2023

It's a pretty good wide receiver room to be sure ... again

Well, looks like your sources were wrong

DEVELOPING—Per my inside source Jeremiah Smith told the coaches “Miami is where he wants to be”—He has still not submitted his signed Letter to the Suckeyes—Keep an eye on this one!!! Never doubt me or my Sources!!!! https://t.co/xHnwzetiLb — Timothy Johnson (@MiamiCanes1971) December 20, 2023

Reminder: Every fan base is trash unless it's yours

Jeremiah Smith deserves better than the ohio state fans. I am disappointed he didn't pick Miami but extra bummed it is ohio state because of seeing their fan bases true colors — 505CAÑE 🇺🇸🙌🇵🇱 (@BrickByBrick505) December 21, 2023

It was a frenzied and dramatic delay and we were all hitting refresh

Me refreshing twitter every 5 seconds to see if Jeremiah Smith committed pic.twitter.com/xe0EFknIiE — Canes Central🌴 (@CanesCentral305) December 20, 2023

Hold the line they did

Miami & FSU blowing up Jeremiah Smiths phone rn lol… Ohio State just gotta hold on 😈 pic.twitter.com/qjc8QEC1AI — SirBuckeye 🅾️ (@SirBuckeye_97) December 20, 2023

Or ... not

Just hear me out #FSUTwitter….I think we get them ALL Cam Ward, Jeremiah Smith, LJ McCray, and KJ Boldin 🤭 These guys want to WIN and MIKE IS A WINNER 🍢🍢🍢 pic.twitter.com/3qV1C5LSNM — Scalp ‘em Noles🍢 (@chris_maphis) December 18, 2023

