Ohio State Social media reacts to the Jeremiah Smith early signing day drama

Mark Russell
·5 min read

Whew. If this is the new normal with the continued traction of name, image and likeness and the high-stakes of big-time college football recruiting, I’m not sure some media members are going to last in the business.

By now, you know all of the drama surrounding Ohio State’s crown jewel of the 2024 recruiting class, No.1 overall prospect, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. You know the story by now but the cliff notes version is that he was reportedly torn between Ohio State and Miami (FL), chose the Buckeyes on a national video stream, but then waited hours upon hours to fax (yes, fax) in his national letter of intent.

But hey, at least it came and cemented his verbal commitment that’s been out there for a year, so that the coaches and Buckeye Nation can breathe one heck of a collective, deep sigh.

As with any story with this type of viral momentum, social media was all over it and we were there for it. In fact, we’ve pulled out some of the best posts on X, formerly Twitter, to share with you.

Here are some of the most noteworthy and best social media posts surrounding the day in the life of recruiting — and ultimately signing — Smith.

Finally, confirmation from Ohio State. Notice the time stamp.

The commitment that seemed to seal the deal. It was just the start.

Mark Pantoni, how we would love to hear the stories you have

Worth the wait

Nope... not a single doubt

Feeling it in the pit of the stomach

We can all relax now

Hartline strikes again

The demise of OSU recruiting didn't happen after all

Enter a new GIF candidate

Truth. Brian Hartline, Mark Pantoni, and Ryan Day deserve a lot of credit for closing this one

Before we all waited for that hat to fit, we were like kids in a candy store

This was a lot of Buckeye fans, media members, and coaches last night

The conspiracy theorists were out in full force

It was pretty much all of us

It's a pretty good wide receiver room to be sure ... again

Well, looks like your sources were wrong

Reminder: Every fan base is trash unless it's yours

It was a frenzied and dramatic delay and we were all hitting refresh

Hold the line they did

Or ... not

