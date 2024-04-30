Ohio State football commit Tarvos Alford called a ‘football savant’

When Ohio State football won out the recruiting battle for Florida 2025 linebacker Tarvos Alford, it as viewed as a massive recruiting win.

Not only did the Buckeyes land the nations No. 63 overall player and 7th linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, they may have landed one of the most cerebral players in the country.

In a social media post by Jon Santucci of the USA TODAY, he says that a coach has told him that Alford is “a football savant.” This is extremely high praise, especially for a player at his position. The ability to diagnose and attack are qualities you look for in a linebacker.

It’s always seen as a good thing to have a coach on the field, and if the report is true, Ohio State is getting one in Alford.

