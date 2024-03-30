Ohio State stays hot recruiting, lands 2025 Florida linebacker

It looks like Ohio State football is starting another recruiting hot streak, as it secured its second commitment of the weekend.

The Buckeyes landed Florida defensive end, London Merritt, on Friday and backed it up on Saturday with another Sunshine State star, linebacker, Tarvos Alford. The 6-foot, 2-inch and 210-pound defender chose Ohio State over Florida, Florida State, Miami, UCF and Tennessee.

The linebacker is ranked as the No. 63 overall prospect and 8th ranked player at his position according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Alford joins Eli Lee as the two current players who will line up in the second level of the defense in the Ohio State 2025 class.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Tarvos Alford II has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’2 215 LB from Port Saint Lucie, FL chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Florida State, & Tennessee “You come to Ohio State to leave a legacy🌰”https://t.co/AD7j5B62yQ pic.twitter.com/Cqw6yLa2kB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 30, 2024

The group now sits at nine total commitments, 7 of them being on the defensive side of the ball.

