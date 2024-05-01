Ohio High School basketball finals to stay in Dayton through 2026

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dayton is set to remain the home of the Ohio High School Athletic Association basketball finals for another two years.

The OHSAA confirmed to NBC4 that the state basketball finals will remain in Dayton and be played at UD Arena through 2026. UD Arena has been hosting the OHSAA boys and girls basketball finals since 2021 with Columbus last hosting the 2019 finals.

Dayton’s contract to host the basketball finals began in 2021. Columbus was scheduled to host the 2020 finals but the OHSAA cancelled all winter sports championships as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The 2025 OHSAA basketball championships are set to take place from March 13-15 for the girls and from March 21-23 for the boys. Last year, central Ohio’s Africentric girls team added a ninth championship to extend its record for the most girls basketball titles in Ohio. They will be looking for a three-peat in 2025.

