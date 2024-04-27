O'Gorman alum Tip Reiman drafted in third round by Arizona Cardinals

Apr. 26—SIOUX FALLS — In a year where a handful of South Dakotans are expected to be taken in the NFL Draft, former O'Gorman Knight Tip Reiman was the first to hear his name called.

The 6-foot-5, 271-pound tight end was picked in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals with the 82nd overall pick on Friday night.

Reiman played college football for Illinois and grew up in Rapid City, before transferring to O'Gorman in Sioux Falls his junior year in high school. He helped the Knights to a state championship in his senior year, then turned down scholarship offers from South Dakota State and USD to walk-on with the Fighting Illini.

That decision paid off, as he quickly earned a scholarship and developed into a standout blocking tight end as well as a capable receiver.

Reiman caught 19 passes as a junior and this past season as a senior had another 19 receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

He was also impressive at the NFL Combine, running a 4.64 40-yard dash and performing 28 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Reiman is believed to be the second O'Gorman Knight football player to be taken in the NFL Draft. Defensive lineman Larry Jacobson, who played college football for Nebraska, was picked in the first round in 1972 by the New York Giants and played three seasons for them.

The draft wraps up on Saturday with rounds 4-7. South Dakota State's Mason McCormick, Garret Greenfield and Isaiah Davis and USD cornerback Myles Harden are all expected to be selected.