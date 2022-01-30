Offensive lineman ends Notre Dame football career

Notre Dame offensive lineman and special teams regular John Dirksen has ended his football career with the Fighting Irish.

According to a report from Blue-Gold Illustrated, Dirksen has decided to end his football career with the Irish per a Notre Dame football spokesperson. Dirksen isn’t listed on Notre Dame’s official updated roster for 2022.

Dirksen was a member of the 2018 recruiting class out of Marian Local in Ohio. He chose Notre Dame over a handful of other middle-tier Power Five programs including Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Northwestern.

Recruited as an offensive lineman, Dirksen saw the vast majority of his playing time at Notre Dame on special teams where he was part of both the punt and field goal teams.

All the best to Dirksen as his Notre Dame football career has come to a close.

Related:

Tom Brady’s only career trip to Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame transfer portal tracker (2022)

Notre Dame football coaching staff tracker