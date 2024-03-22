Oakland's Jack Gohlke lights up Kentucky, March Madness social media with 3-point display

Pewaukee Lake is less than three miles from his high school, and Oakland University's Jack Gohlke put a new spin on catch and release Thursday night.

In a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Kentucky, Gohlke, who attended Pewaukee High School, hit 7 of 13 three-point attempts in the first half.

Left wing, right wing, off the turn.

Indoor rain from all angles.

Jack Gohlke hit a 3 on Reed Sheppard then hit the MJ shrug. What planet are we on? pic.twitter.com/o0zrNDnxlt — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) March 22, 2024

Gohlke broke the single-game record for most three-pointers by a Kentucky opponent in an NCAA Tournament game with a few minutes remaining in the first half.

It didn't take a basketball genius to figure out what Oakland coach Greg Kampe planned to tell his designated perimeter marksman during the break.

"Keep shooting," Kampe said.

Gohlke's teammates joked in a press conference Wednesday that the graduate transfer from Hillsdale College rarely takes two-point shots. Except, it's not a joke.

Oakland's Jack Gohlke with THIRTEEN 3-point attempts in the first half. OFF THE BENCH! Made seven of them for 21 points.



He attempted 327 3s this season. Eight 2s. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 22, 2024

"It's happened before, but maybe not tomorrow," Gohlke added.

The 14th-seeded Golden Grizzles led the No. 3-seeded Wildcats 38-35 at halftime and Gohlke's true early madness helped produce a shocking 80-76 upset that made him a social media sensation on this night in March.

Jack Gohlke is ON FIRE 🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/qtTFi6AQD9 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 21, 2024

Oakland's Jack Gohlke is 7-for-13 on threes against Kentucky.



Even the referee is impressed. pic.twitter.com/uaWreFHDp4 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 22, 2024

Jack Gohlke, this is YOUR LIFE!! — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 22, 2024

A picture of Jack Gohlke pic.twitter.com/lDs58PC0EX — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 22, 2024

