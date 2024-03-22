Advertisement

Oakland's Jack Gohlke lights up Kentucky, March Madness social media with 3-point display

Emmett Prosser, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Pewaukee Lake is less than three miles from his high school, and Oakland University's Jack Gohlke put a new spin on catch and release Thursday night.

In a first-round NCAA Tournament game against Kentucky, Gohlke, who attended Pewaukee High School, hit 7 of 13 three-point attempts in the first half.

Left wing, right wing, off the turn.

Indoor rain from all angles.

Gohlke broke the single-game record for most three-pointers by a Kentucky opponent in an NCAA Tournament game with a few minutes remaining in the first half.

It didn't take a basketball genius to figure out what Oakland coach Greg Kampe planned to tell his designated perimeter marksman during the break.

"Keep shooting," Kampe said.

Gohlke's teammates joked in a press conference Wednesday that the graduate transfer from Hillsdale College rarely takes two-point shots. Except, it's not a joke.

"It's happened before, but maybe not tomorrow," Gohlke added.

The 14th-seeded Golden Grizzles led the No. 3-seeded Wildcats 38-35 at halftime and Gohlke's true early madness helped produce a shocking 80-76 upset that made him a social media sensation on this night in March.

