NY Mets' 16-4 trouncing of Braves shows they're not intimidated by playing in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Mets exorcised some of their long-standing demons at Truist Park this week.

There were no late-game heroics or dramatics as they righted the ship in a big way with a 16-4 victory over the Braves on Thursday afternoon in front of 34,352 fans.

The Mets pounded out 16 hits, including multi-hit games from six different players, as they grabbed some momentum before heading back home.

The result? The unlikeliest matchup as Luis Guillorme threw pitches against his former team in the top of the ninth inning, leading to four more runs on a pinch-hit grand slam by Tyrone Taylor, to pad the Mets' biggest offensive game of the season.

After starting off the season with five straight losses, the Mets moved their record to 5-7 with four wins in six games on the road in Atlanta and Cincinnati, taking both series and carrying some confidence back home for a six-game homestand beginning Friday against the Kansas City Royals.

New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts with manager Carlos Mendoza (64) after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning on April 11, 2024, at Truist Park.

Mets' lineup is heating up

Even entering their first road series of the season on a winning note, there were still questions swirling around the Mets offense.

In a 2-1 walk-off win at home over the Tigers, the Mets were held hitless through the first seven innings before Pete Alonso and Taylor helped score an important victory.

It wasn't always pretty in their opening series win against the Reds. The series-opening win came when the Mets scored three runs on four hits, but the signs began to show. Jeff McNeil homered for the first time. Then, over the next five games, the Mets did not have any fewer than nine hits.

The Mets offense unloaded on the Braves during Thursday afternoon's series finale. McNeil lead the charge with a single, double, three RBI and two runs.

Alonso also began to percolate after two hits and a three-run home run in Tuesday night's 6-5 loss. He added two more hits and two runs during the series-concluding victory on Thursday.

Brandon Nimmo showed some glimpses, including a four-hit, two-home run night in Monday night's 8-7 victory. He added a pair of extra-base hits, including an RBI triple, with two runs on Thursday.

New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) singles to drive in a run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning on April 11, 2024, at Truist Park.

Brett Baty's rise

Brett Baty fell quickly behind by two strikes but did not waver. The next pitch from Braves starter Allan Winans would have dotted the top of the zone, but the Mets third baseman adjusted and deposited an RBI opposite-field single into left field.

After supplying the Mets' opening run, Baty flashed his continued development in the field, leaping to snare a line-drive off the bat of Ronald Acuna Jr. for the final out of the third inning, hovering in a crouch before receiving some acknowledgement from infield mate Francisco Lindor.

The Mets second-year third baseman looks like a rejuvenated player through 12 games in the 2024 season. He's flashing some swagger and a renewed sense of confidence has helped him get out to one of the best starts among Mets position players.

Baty was 10-for-27 with two runs and one RBI over the course of the Mets' six-game road trip entering Thursday's action.

Baty's six-game hitting streak was just one of the positive signs from the Mets' offense over the course of their road trip.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning on April 11, 2024, at Truist Park.

Much-needed restart for Mets' pitching staff

The start of the Mets' season had thrown Carlos Mendoza plenty of curveballs in his management of the pitching staff.

It started on Opening Day, which was pushed back by a day due to rain, and continued with two straight rainouts and a doubleheader at Citi Field that produced 15 games in 14 days.

Two straight extra-inning games and an eight-out start by Julio Teheran complicated things further. But after a postponement on Wednesday night, Mendoza felt a sense of relief and could deploy his staff without issue.

Jose Quintana provided some reassurance in his third start of the season on Thursday. The left-hander did not allow a hit through his first 11 outs. Then, he worked through some trouble in the bottom of the fifth, allowing three earned runs on three hits, a walk and a wild pitch in the frame.

Quintana finished with three earned runs allowed on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5⅔ innings, and the offense helped him score his first win of the season.

The rainout paired with Thursday's lopsided win will help the Mets head back home with a fresh bullpen. Edwin Diaz, Adam Ottavino and Brooks Raley have each gone four days since their last appearances.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Brett Baty helps NY Mets' win over Atlanta Braves, 16-4, on Thursday