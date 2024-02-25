Nuggets vs. Warriors: How to watch, stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast for Sunday

Following a two-game win streak to start the post-All-Star break era of the 2023-24 season, the Golden State Warriors will welcome the defending champion Denver Nuggets to Chase Center on Sunday to close a three-game home swing.

The Warriors are coming off back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. The Warriors have been surging, winning eight of their last 10, including three consecutive wins.

Coming into San Francisco, the Nuggets are also coming off a pair of wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards.

Before the Warriors host Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, here’s everything you need to know for Sunday’s game, including how to watch.

How to watch:

Time: 4 p.m. PT

Location: Chase Center – San Francisco, California

Channel: ESPN

Radio: 95.7 The Game – San Francisco

Stream: FuboTV (Watch for free)

Warriors Projected Lineup:

G – Stephen Curry – No. 30 – Davidson

G – Brandin Podziemski – No. 2 – Santa Clara

F – Andrew Wiggins – No. 22 – Kansas

F – Jonathan Kuminga – No. 00 – G League Ignite

C – Draymond Green – No. 23 – Michigan State

Nuggets Projected Lineup:

G – Jamal Murray – No. 27 – Kentucky

G – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – No. 5 – Georgia

F – Michael Porter Jr. – No. 1 – Missouri

F – Aaron Gordon – No. 50 – Arizona

C – Nikola Jokic – No. 15 – Serbia

Injury Report:

Nuggets:

Jamal Murray – Questionable – Bilateral Tibia Inflammation

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Questionable – Right Finger Sprain

Warriors:

Chris Paul – Out – Left Hand Fracture

Gui Santos – Out – Right Knee Soreness

