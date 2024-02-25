Draymond Green calls out Grant Williams after Warriors beat Hornets

On Friday (Feb. 23) the Golden State Warriors defeated the Charlotte Hornets. In the game’s final stretch, a tussle broke out between the two teams, with Lester Quinones and Grant Williams both being ejected. Charlotte had taken issue with Golden State looking to score despite securing the win.

Draymond Green shared his thoughts on Williams’ involvement in the tussle when speaking to the media following the game. He noted how the Hornets forward is quickly earning a bad reputation for himself despite being a ‘really nice guy.’ Green also advised Williams that being seen as a villain isn’t a nice place to be in the NBA.

“Grant Williams gotta stop it, man,” Green said. “Being this tough guy’s going absolutely wrong for him. He’s a really nice guy. And for some reason, he’s trying to jump on the unlikable side, and I must tell you it’s not always fun over here. it’s not always a good time. So, I don’t know man, he needs to figure it out. Because boy, talking too much kinda got you out of Dallas, like overdoing it. He over there talking too much now. He might want to slow down, stop all the tough guy stuff. You want to be the president of the [players association] and stuff, you can’t be out here doing all that stuff. You don’t see C.J. McCollum running around being a tough guy.”

Green’s comments should come as a warning to Williams. No one understands the risks that come with being a vocal disruptor like Green does. He is likely trying to provide some guidance to Williams rather than berate him.

"Being this tough guy is going absolutely wrong for him … Talking too much kind of got you out of Dallas … " Draymond went in on Grant Williams 😳 pic.twitter.com/SbtAT7k5oh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 24, 2024

The Warriors have looked drastically improved since Green returned to the rotation after his indefinite suspension. As such, he understands how his actions can impact his teammates.

