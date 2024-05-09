Nottingham Forest v Chelsea: Pick of the stats
Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea in the Premier League.
Following their 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in September - Nottingham Forest are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since 1978-79, when they were reigning top-flight champions under Brian Clough.
Chelsea have won just two of their past 10 away league games against Nottingham Forest, in November 1994 and February 1999.
Following their 3-1 win at Sheffield United last weekend, Nottingham Forest are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for only the third time since their promotion in 2022 (previously January 2023 v Southampton and Leicester and December 2023 v Newcastle and Man Utd).
Even though they have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League games, Chelsea are winless in their past five away from home. The Blues have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past 14 Premier League away games - since a 2-0 win at Fulham in October.
Chris Wood has scored more goals than any other Nottingham Forest player in the Premier League this season (12). However, Chelsea are the side he has faced most often without scoring in the competition (11).
Finally, Cole Palmer has been involved in 30 Premier League goals this season - scoring 21 and assisting nine. The most recent Chelsea player to be involved in more was Eden Hazard in 2018-19 (31 – 16 goals and 15 assists). Not since 2009-10 has a Blues player scored more in a league campaign (Didier Drogba 29, Frank Lampard 22).
Listen to full commentary of Nottingham Forest v Chelsea from 17:30 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds