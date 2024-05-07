Advertisement
Notre Dame basketball will host Illinois State transfer guard Myles Foster

Michael Chen
·1 min read

Notre Dame basketball has already landed one transfer portal guard, Matt Allocco, and now they are looking at adding a second.

According to a report by CBB Content, the Irish will host Illinois state guard Myles Foster which will take place on Wednesday. The 6-foot, 7-inch and 235-pound graduate had a solid season, scoring 12.4 points-per-game while shooting 52.5% from the field and also added 8.1 rebounds.

Foster isn’t much of a three-point shooter, so he does most of his scoring closer to the basket and finished the season off with double-digit points in 13 of the last 14 games. He should be looked at more of a small forward who can play guard if needed.

It’s difficult to say what kind of timeline Foster has to make his decision, but with Notre Dame hosting him hopefully a choice is made is the near future.

