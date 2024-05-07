Notre Dame basketball will host Illinois State transfer guard Myles Foster

Notre Dame basketball has already landed one transfer portal guard, Matt Allocco, and now they are looking at adding a second.

According to a report by CBB Content, the Irish will host Illinois state guard Myles Foster which will take place on Wednesday. The 6-foot, 7-inch and 235-pound graduate had a solid season, scoring 12.4 points-per-game while shooting 52.5% from the field and also added 8.1 rebounds.

Foster isn’t much of a three-point shooter, so he does most of his scoring closer to the basket and finished the season off with double-digit points in 13 of the last 14 games. He should be looked at more of a small forward who can play guard if needed.

It’s difficult to say what kind of timeline Foster has to make his decision, but with Notre Dame hosting him hopefully a choice is made is the near future.

