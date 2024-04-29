There is nothing wrong with Karl Dickson refereeing a team he played for

Many thought Karl Dickson should have sent Danny Care off at Twickenham on Saturday - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

Another thrilling try-fest in a Gallagher Premiership game on Saturday is now being marred by a supposed refereeing controversy. This time it involved a decision by the international referee, Karl Dickson, a former Harlequins player. Dickson penalised Quins scrum-half, Danny Care for pushing a Northampton player off the ball but did not yellow card him for playing the Saints scrum-half, Alex Mitchell, as the ball emerged from a breakdown 10 minutes from the Quins’ line.

To his credit, Northampton’s coach, Phil Dowson, gave a very measured comment about the incident. “Karl has had a good look at it, the TMO has had a good look at it, several times,” said Dowson. “They took plenty of time to look at it and if they thought it wasn’t a second yellow then it is not.” This was the comment of a coach who knows that his side played 30 minutes of the game with a man advantage and should have made that count in any event. That they didn’t was down to an atypical series of handling errors and imprecision at crucial points during the game. Dowson was big enough to know that Saints simply did not play well enough.

So, why the controversy? It has come because of the inference by some that Dickson did not give a yellow card to Care, who had already been yellow carded previously, because Dickson was a former Harlequins player. Lest you think this is confected, this scenario was prefaced last week in an article in the Northampton Chronicle and Echo. The Saints’ local paper claimed that Dickson should not have been put in charge of the game because his decisions would be open to criticism because of a conflict of interest.

It further claimed that there were plenty of other referees that could have been given the game and that removing Dickson would have prevented the sort of criticism that is now being made. His removal would have had that effect but there are other points to consider when calling for a blanket ban.

First of all, there is no evidence, that Dickson’s decision was made because of any bias, conscious or sub-conscious. If he was biased to Quins, why did he give them three yellow cards, at least one of which was eminently debatable? Dickson’s brother, Lee, was a Northampton stalwart, might he not harbour goodwill to the Saints accordingly? Commentator, Lawrence Dallaglio, thought the Care incident was a ‘stonewall yellow,’ but then he played for Wasps and probably hates Quins. The fact that I made that comment on Dallaglio is probably because I played for Quins and am biased. This rabbit hole has no end, so let’s not start down it.

This bias imputation is conjecture at best and, moreover, it does not consider the reality of refereeing. The laws are complex, and officials are deliberately given discretion in interpretation in order for a game to progress without constant stoppages. Without this flexibility no game would flow. It is also not the case that there are plenty of referees who would be best qualified to officiate in such a top of the table clash. Dickson was one of a handful of Premiership referees with the right experience and to ban him from officiating for a pre-judged potential of bias would be an unfortunate precedent in club rugby.

The real evil of setting off down this path is betrayed by later comments in a Chronicle article. It goes on to highlight and criticise the fact that Wayne Barnes, one of the best referees of the modern era, was constantly allowed to referee Saints’ games after he sent of the Northampton captain, Dylan Hartley, for allegedly calling him ‘a f------ cheat.’

You see where this kind of thinking goes? You get to a point where you are calling for referees to be banned if they have any ‘previous’ with you. In doing so you are implicitly criticising the referee, not players’ misconduct, nor the often-abusive conduct of supporters on social media. Is this what rugby wants?

Rugby is constantly calling for former players to become referees, and it would be good for the game if they did. If you had this ban, what would you do with someone like Andy Gomarsall, who played for seven different professional English clubs? Whilst he is an extreme example, there are many former players who have played for three or four Premiership clubs. You can’t have it both ways on this one.

It is true that international referees must be neutral, but they are treated differently because of the different environment. As the comments of national coaches, players, fans, and media clearly show, nationality invariably eradicates any vestige of objectivity. Rugby should not give in to these baser traits at club level.

