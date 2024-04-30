Not over yet: Cavs return home after 2 rough games in Orlando, looking for that W

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers would like to erase the team’s last two playoff games against the Orlando Magic from their minds.

After two horrendous games in Florida where it appeared they’d given up, the Round 1 series is now at 2-2, with the Cavs coming home Tuesday for an 8 p.m. start time in Game 5.

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke following Saturday’s matchup, and was able to remain positive about the series ahead.

“They held home court just like we did,” Bickerstaff said. “Now we get an opportunity to go home and play a best-of-three series with two games in Cleveland. We’ve got areas where we can change some things, fix some things, but I know our guys will be ready to go on Tuesday night.”

Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was realistic about what needed to be done.

“We have to be better,” he said. “I have to be better. I’m disappointed in myself, so it’s on me. You can’t have 18 points in the first half and zero in the second, and only four shots.”

Following Tuesday’s game, the Cavs are going to head back to Orlando Friday. If necessary, a Game 7 would be played in Cleveland Sunday.

