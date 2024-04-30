'Norwich are in the play-offs, no doubt about it' Your views on the final push

[BBC]

Here are some of your thoughts on the Canaries' push for the Championship play-offs, with the team on the brink of securing their place. They just need to avoid defeat at Birmingham on Saturday (12:30 GMT) to confirm it:

Simon - We are 95% there with the goal swing that’s needed to miss out if we lose. Stranger things have happened in football so wouldn’t want to see a weaker team played. Let’s go into the play-offs on the back of a solid away win.

Lee - Norwich are in the play-offs, no doubt about it. It’s irritating that we haven’t made mathematically certain of it in our last two home games but we are all but there. I don’t see us winning them but if we do I fear for another humiliating season in the Premier League. We have made progress this season and the fans are more positive about the club.

Andy - Regardless of the score at St Andrew's, I cannot see there being an eight goal shift. On this basis I'd not play Sargent, Sara or Rowe who are most likely to be pivotal to the play off push.

Danny - So, City in the play-offs? Have we made it? Pretty much home and dry I reckon!! However, realistically should we go up? Don't get me wrong, a Prem season would be amazing again but we would definitely need a major financial input and need to have a shake up with the squad. Especially if we are selling Sara and Sainz!! Let's see what happens, buh!!

Andrew - What a weird season. We have been so very poor for large chunks of it, and so very good in others, it feels odd to be in this position. I think Hull will win their last game so we need that point, but more importantly, we need to win to see us against a now struggling Southampton, rather than the loser of the automatic shootout. I think we do it.

Rob - Rest players? Please, no. That would be an insult to Birmingham and other teams. We need to play our best game, win and carry the confidence into the play-offs.

Buster - My main concern if City do go up to the Premier League is that they would sell their best players before a ball is kicked. That would seriously weaken the team. They should keep the squad together until January, and then assess the team’s results.

Gilles - Of course Norwich will be in the play-offs. Their goal difference is to high for Hull to overcome them. It's almost impossible for Hull to catch up Norwich, and go in the play-off. 100% sure!