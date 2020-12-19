Northwestern's Brandon Joseph makes ridiculous one-handed interception vs. Ohio State

Northwestern cornerback Brandon Joseph made sure that Ohio State didn’t have a halftime lead in the Big Ten championship game.

The Buckeyes were driving for a go-ahead score with less than a minute to go in the second half when Joseph made a great one-handed interception in the end zone in front of Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson.

Just look at this catch.

WHAT A PICK 🤯@NUFBFamily's @BrandonJoseph_1 snatched it out of the air with one hand! pic.twitter.com/6bNAsaLl9r — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 19, 2020

The pick preserved Northwestern’s 10-6 lead heading into the break. Joseph also denied Ohio State its first half without a touchdown since a 2018 loss to Purdue.

The Buckeyes struggled during the first half after a long drive to open the game resulted in just a field goal. Northwestern immediately responded to that drive with a TD and led the rest of the half.

The interception was Joseph’s sixth of the season. The redshirt freshman corner has been one of the Wildcats’ best defenders all season and entered the game fourth on the team in tackles with 38. The Texas native was a three-star recruit in the class of 2019.

