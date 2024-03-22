Northwestern beats Florida Atlantic in overtime in March Madness, advances in NCAA Tournament

NEW YORK — Florida Atlantic’s season wasn't as smooth as the one it enjoyed last year on the way to a stirring and stunning Final Four run, with the Owls suffering some confounding losses mixed in with impressive victories.

With a target squarely on its back, Dusty May’s team frequently brought out the best in every opponent it plays.

The Owls endured a similar fate on Friday.

Eighth-seeded FAU got off to a rough start offensively but recovered in the second half to force overtime before No. 9 Northwestern escaped with a 77-65 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

The Wildcats (22-11) will face the winner of No. 16 Stetson and No. 1 UConn on Sunday. For FAU (25-9), it was one and done.

Ugly offensive display early for FAU

It was rough from the opening tip – for both teams.

FAU didn’t hit its first basket until the 17:36 mark – a layup by Alijah Martin – and that began an ugly offensive display. The Owls were getting good looks, but the shots simply weren’t falling.

Florida Atlantic also committed 12 first-half turnovers (they had only seven made field goals before the break) that led to seven points for Northwestern.

But FAU played stellar defense on the other end to hold Northwestern to just 7-of-33 shooting in the first half and carry a slim 20-19 lead into the break.

The Owls then flipped the script in the second half, shooting 46.4% to overcome a nine-point deficit and force overtime.

But that momentum didn’t continue into the extra session.

FAU’s overtime shooting woes

March 22, 2024, Brooklyn, NY, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls guard Johnell Davis (1) shoots against Northwestern Wildcats guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

When they needed them most, the Owls couldn’t hit their shots, going just 2-of-8 from the field in the extra session. Their first OT field goal didn't come until there were 30 seconds remaining and Vlad Goldin, who led the Owls with 19 points and nine rebounds, made a second-chance basket.

Northwestern capitalized and pulled away.

Ryan Langborg delivered for Northwestern in overtime

Langborg, a Princeton transfer, scored 12 of the Wildcats’ 19 overtime points, including a pair of huge 3-pointers.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Langborg ultimately finished with a game-high 27 points.

Princess Kate cancer news: CBS breaks into Northwestern-FAU basketball game with news of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

Northwestern’s Boo Buie had a big second half

Buie, arguably the best point guard in the country, was mostly held in check in the first half with just three points on 1-of-6 shooting.

The Owls defended him well.

But Buie returned to form after the break, scoring 15 second-half points to help lift Northwestern.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: FAU vs. Northwestern in March Madness: Wildcats pull away in overtime