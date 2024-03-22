Florida Atlantic went to overtime with Northwestern in NCAA Tournament after flagrant foul
Friday's FAU-Northwestern game was crazy but the craziest play happened late in the second half as the Owls were mounting their comeback from a 9-point deficit.
Florida Atlantic erased that deficit with help from a hit to the face from Northwestern's Nick Martinelli on FAU center Vlad Goldin was assessed a flagrant foul. The play - which took officials a few minutes to sort out - truly swung the momentum to FAU.
FAU basketball battles back, forces overtime
After trailing by as many as nine points, FAU tied up the game late and took the lead at 58-56 with less than a minute to play. The Owls, who had a season-high in turnovers, finally appeared to wake up to salvage their season.
But the Wildcats scored with 10 seconds left and we're in overtime at Barclays Center.
After FAU missed a free-throw with 20 seconds left, Brooks Barnhizer got Goldin to bite on a pump-fake and scored on a game-tying driving layup with nine seconds to play.
With the clock winding down, Johnell Davis appeared to be expecting a timeout from Dusty May, which never came. He forced a deep contested three-pointer that missed everything.
