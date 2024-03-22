FAU basketball vs Northwestern live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

The second day of March Madness 2024 tips off with Florida Atlantic vs. Northwestern from Brooklyn.

No. 8 seed FAU and No. 9 seed Northwestern have similar NCAA Tournament histories. Both are making their third appearance ever and playing in back-to-back tournaments for the first time. However, while the Wildcats exited in the second round last season, the Owls made a surprise run all the way to the Final Four.

Coach Dusty May returns much of last year's team, including all five starters. Expect the guards to be the showcase between FAU's Johnell Davis and Northwestern's Boo Buie, both teams' leaders in scoring and leaders on the court. The winner of FAU-Northwestern faces the winner of No. 1 seed UConn vs. No. 16 Stetson on Sunday afternoon.

FAU-Northwestern live score updates in NCAA first round

What channel is FAU vs. Northwestern on today? How to watch, stream live

FAU will tip off vs. Northwestern on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers. The announcers are Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Jamie Erdahl.

FAU vs. Northwestern start time, TV info, location

Start time: 12:15 p.m. ET

TV info: CBS (check local listings)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

FAU vs. Northwestern preview

FAU: The Owls (25-8) boast one of the highest-scoring offenses in the nation, led by junior guard Johnell Davis, the American Athletic Conference's co-player of the year, and with 7-foot-1 center Vladislav Goldin cleaning up the glass.

Northwestern: The Wildcats (21-11) funnel their offense through Big Ten first-team point guard Boo Buie, while also featuring defensive standout guard Brooks Barnhizer. They are coached by Chris Collins.

FAU-Northwestern odds, betting line, spread

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, March 21.

Spread: FAU (-3.5)

Over/under: 142.5 points

Moneyline: Northwestern +135, FAU -165

FAU vs. Northwestern prediction, game picks

FAU 74, Northwestern 66: The Owls have proven all year that they can regroup well after a tough loss. Combine that with their postseason pedigree, and the Wildcats have a tall task ahead of them in the first round.

FAU vs. Northwestern injury updates

FAU: Forward Tre Carroll injured his arm and is out indefinitely.

Northwestern: Center Matthew Nicholson injured his leg and is out indefinitely. Guard Ty Berry injured his knee in February and is out for the season. Guard Parker Strauss has had an undisclosed injury since January and is out indefinitely.

FAU vs. Northwestern stats

FAU

PPG: 82.5

PPG allowed: 73.3

FG% 48.1%

3PT% : 35.6%

KenPom ranking: 38

NORTHWESTERN

PPG: 73.7

PPG allowed: 69.0

FG% 45.9%

3PT% : 39.4%

KenPom ranking: 43

FAU vs. Northwesternchampionship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

FAU: +10,000

Northwestern: N/A

FAU basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of FAU's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

March 2 FAU 79, Tulane 73 March 6 FAU 80, North Texas 76 March 9 FAU 92, Memphis 84 March 15 FAU 75, North Texas 71 (AAC Tournament quarterfinal) March 16 Temple 74, FAU 73 (AAC Tournament semifinal) March 22 FAU vs. Northwestern (NCAA Tournament first round)

Northwestern basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Northwestern's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

February 28 Northwestern 68, Maryland 61 March 2 Iowa 87, Northwestern 80 March 6 Michigan State 53, Northwestern 49 March 9 Northwestern 90, Minnesota 66 March 15 Wisconsin 70, Northwestern 61 (Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal) March 22 FAU vs. Northwestern (NCAA Tournament first round)

