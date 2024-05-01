Northern, Southern tennis split; Mtn. Ridge sweeps Fort Hill; Miners' boys beat BW; Spartans lose

May 1—OAKLAND — Northern and Southern played two a Senior Day split on Monday, as the Rams' boys won 3-2 and Huskies' girls rolled 4-1 at the Mountain Lake Park Tennis Club.

In boys action, Southern won both matches in a tiebreak set.

Michael Nazelrod defeated Finn Roche, 6-2, 3-6 (10-7) in first singles, and Sean Eiswert edged Evan Baker, 3-6, 6-1 (10-5).

Southern's Shane Sisler and Ben Nazelrod took the first doubles match 6-3, 2-6 (10-7) over Brayden Miller and Brice Roche to secure the match.

Northern won the final two doubles affairs. Jenson Wilt/Nate Wakefield routed Gus Alvarez/Noah Ferguson, 6-3, 6-1, and Evan Graham/Logan Dwyer outlasted Carter Gray/Kolton Michael, 5-7, 6-4 (10-6).

Boys exhibition matches were played by Andrew SanJulian, Brendan Woolslayer, Luke Wilburn and Hayden Gring.

The Huskies' girls won both singles matches. Izzy Knapp rolled past Allie Newman, 6-1, 6-2, and Abby Weimer took out Bella Ross, 6-1, 6-2.

Shelby Mark and Saige Frazee gave Northern the match win with a 1-6, 6-1 (11-9) victory in first doubles against Hailey Harvey and Amanda Bolden, and the Huskies' Bekah Mast/Gillian Britton defeated Cadence Natividad/Rylee Iden, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.

Southern's lone girls point came in third doubles, as Ava Hunt/Lena Hernandez beat Mikayla Frazee/Sarah Sung in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4.

Mtn. Ridge sweeps Fort Hill

FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge boys and girls both defeated Fort Hill, 4-1, on Monday.

In boys action, the Miners' Aiden Pirolozzi defeated Gunner Wilson, 6-4, 6-4, but Fort Hill leveled the tally after singles play thanks to Sam Spencer's 6-3, 6-1 triumph over James Chen in No. 2 singles.

Mountain Ridge won all three doubles bouts in straight sets to take the match.

Landon Shaw/Leif Sloan defeated Liam Dawson/Tytas Sheetz, 6-4, 6-2; James DeCarlo/Gavin Clayton won against Josh Eft/Preston Crawford, 6-2, 6-2; and Samson Lewis/Nik Barnes didn't drop a game in routing Jordan Bonner/Josh Stewart, 6-0, 6-0.

On the girls side, Fort Hill's Jovie Breitfeller lost just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win against Marissa Greig in No. 1 singles, but Mountain Ridge won all four other matches.

Zoe Zuzak recorded a forfeit win in No. 2 singles, and the Miners took all three doubles matches in straights.

Ryan Whitehead/Ashlyn Shaw defeated Aubry Spencer/Michaela Mattocks, 6-1, 6-3, Emma Oyer/Jazmyn White cruised past Sofia Ottaviani/Ava Miller, 6-0, 6-1, and Lyla Robison/Ava Armstrong romped Addie Carder/Kiera Lindsay, 6-1, 6-1.

Mtn. Ridge 3, Bishop Walsh 2

CUMBERLAND — The Bishop Walsh boys won both singles bouts, but Mountain Ridge swept the three doubles affairs to take the match Tuesday.

In No. 1 singles, David DiNola defeated Pirolozzi, 7-5, 3-6 (13-11) and Mani Vahedi rolled against Will Shertzer, 6-2, 6-0.

The Miners then went 3-0 in doubles, with a tiebreaker third set in No. 1 doubles deciding the match.

Shaw/Sloan won a thriller over Mason Mathews and Carson Hamelin, 1-6, 6-1 (10-6). Clayton/Chen romped Minh Lee/Ofek Cohen-Inbar, 6-2, 6-0, and Barnes/Lewis routed JJ Pascuta/Jake Nowacyzk.

St. James 5, Bishop Walsh 2

HAGERSTOWN — Bishop Walsh's boy's team fell on Friday to St. James.

In singles, Javier Beteta from St. James defeated DiNola 6-4 and 6-3. Vahedi won over Harry Imarhiagbe 1-6, 6-2 and 10-8. Adam Hang of the Saints defeated Mathews 4-6, 6-2 and 10-2. Jorge Urias from St. James swept Nowaczyk 6-0 in both sets.

In doubles, Mathews and Hamelin from Bishop Walsh defeated Jose Moure and Brooks Carpenter 6-2 in both sets.

Ashish Gupta and Bosco Lorido-Navarette from the Saints defeated Cohen-Inbar and Lee 6-0 and 6-4.

Peter Kartley and Paolo Ayibotele of St. James swept Pacsuta and Christian Dowling 6-0 in both sets.