Northern beats rival Southern; Hampshire upsets No. 5 Frankfort; No. 3 Keyser rolls

Apr. 17—OAKLAND — Northern scored four runs in the fifth inning, Bailey Champlin threw a complete-game gem and the Huskies beat county rival Southern, 4-2, on Tuesday night.

The Huskies (5-3) trailed 2-0 entering the fifth after the Rams (5-4) scored a run each in the second and third.

Northern scored the go-ahead run when a 2-all tie was broken after a Gracie Maust pop fly to right field was dropped, allowing two runs to score.

Champlin allowed two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in seven complete. Adeline Wilson was dealt the loss for Southern, though none of her four runs allowed in five innings were earned.

Southern committed five errors and Northern had one.

Wilson and Carly Wilt doubled for Southern. Madysen Gilpin doubled for Northern.

Southern hosts Fort Hill (4-5) on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Northern hosts Fort Hill on Thursday at the same time.

Hampshire 10, No. 5 Frankfort 7

SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Hampshire jumped out to a 9-0 lead and held off a late Frankfort run to shock the Falcons on Tuesday night.

The Trojans (5-14) lost to the Falcons (9-10) by a 14-6 score on March 28, but a five-run first inning followed by a pair of two-score frames and a complete game by Molly McVicker turned the tide.

Frankfort answered with five runs in the fourth and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in the seventh, but McVicker got Morgan Weimer to ground out to second baseman Izzy Blomquist for the final out.

McVicker got the win allowing three earned runs on 10 hits in seven innings pitched.

Kaitlyn Ferguson singled three times, and Ava Call, Hailee Jenkins, Natalie Sions and Blomquist doubled.

Adison Pritts, Raley Nestor and Claire Westfall had two hits each for Frankfort, and Aubrie Root tripled.

Hampshire has a doubleheader at Berkeley Springs on Wednesday beginning at 5 p.m. and hosts Musselman on Friday at 5 p.m.

Frankfort hosts No. 3 Keyser (12-7) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

No. 3 Keyser 11, Tucker Co. 1

HAMBLETON, W.Va. — Tayler Likens hit a two-run home run and Keyser rolled to a five-inning romp of Tucker County on Tuesday.

Keyser (12-7) scored two runs in the first inning and tacked on three in each the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Likens was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, Makayla Gillaspie was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Ivy Bromhal drove in a pair and Brielle Root doubled.

Rylee Mangold picked up the win in the circle, allowing one unearned run on one hit with 11 strikeouts and one walk in four innings pitched. Leighton Johnson tossed a scoreless fifth out of the bullpen.

Peyton Hicks was dealt the loss for Tucker County. Makenna Evans tripled for Tucker's lone hit.

Keyser hosts Grafton on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and is at Frankfort on Thursday at 6 p.m.