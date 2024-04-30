North Jersey traffic - Professional women's hockey at Prudential, sign repair on Route 202

The Prudential Center hosts the Professional Women's Hockey League on Tuesday.

Scheduled road work, sign work, drainage improvement and bridge work will cause daytime lane closures on Interstate 80; U.S. highways 46 and 202; and state routes 10, 17, 20, 23, 181 and 440.

NY/NJ Gotham has a game at Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

Visit 511nj.org for up-to-date traffic information and real-time traffic cameras from throughout the state, or call 511.

Bergen County traffic

Guard rail repairs on the New Jersey Turnpike will close the western spur southbound between Ridgefield and Newark, 9 p.m. May 1 to 4 a.m. May 2.

Deck work on Route 46 will close up to two lanes near the New Jersey Turnpike in Ridgefield Park, westbound 9 p.m. April 30 to 6 a.m. May 1 and 9 p.m. May 2 to 6 a.m. May 3; and eastbound 9 p.m. May 1 to 6 a.m. May 2, and 9 p.m. May 3 to 6 a.m. May 4 .

The I-95 northbound express lanes will be closed due to a traffic shift between exit 69 in Teaneck and exit 72A, 9 p.m. May 2 to 4 a.m. May 3; and construction and sign work between exit 70AB in Ridgefield Park and exit 72A in Fort Lee, 9 p.m. May 4 to 4 a.m. May 5.

Construction on Route 208 will close one lane in both directions near Cedarhill Avenue in Wyckoff, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 3.

Drainage improvement on Route 17 closes the northbound right lane near Moonachie Avenue in Carlstadt, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 3.

Milling and paving on the Garden State Parkway will close up to three northbound lanes near the Bergen Toll Plaza and near exit 159 in Saddle Brook, 8 p.m. May 3 to 8 a.m.

Daytime utility work will close various local roads in Tenafly and Englewood through May 10.

Essex County traffic

On April 30, the Professional Women's Hockey League returns to the Prudential Center as New York faces Ottawa at 7 p.m.

Milling on the Garden State Parkway southbound will close up to two lanes between exit 144 in Newark and exit 138 in Kenilworth, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 3.

On the New Jersey Turnpike, construction, a traffic shift and sign work will close the eastern spur northbound between Newark and Ridgefield, 8 p.m. May 3 to 6 a.m. May 4, and 9 p.m. May 5 to 5 a.m. May 6. Deck work, guard rail repairs, milling and paving will close the outer roadway southbound between exit 14 in Newark and exit 6 in Mansfield, 8 p.m. May 2 to 6 a.m. May 3.

Hudson County traffic

On Route 440 , the northbound left lane will be closed for bridge inspection near Pulaski Street in Bayonne, noon to 2 p.m. April 30.

Construction on the New Jersey Turnpike will close the eastern spur northbound near exit 15X in Secaucus, 9 p.m. May 1 to 6 a.m. May 2.

On Route 3 , drainage improvement will close the eastbound right lane between Harmon Cove in Secaucus and Route 495 in North Bergen, 9 p.m to 6 a.m. through May 3.

At Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NY/NJ Gotham faces NC Courage at 7:30 p.m. May 4.

Morris County traffic

On I-80 , road work closes the right local lane eastbound near exit 45 in Parsippany, 10 p.m. April 30 to 5 a.m. May 1.

On Route 10 , construction will close the right lane westbound near Arrowgate Drive in Randolph, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. May 2 through May 5; and eastbound near Dover Chester Road in Randolph, 8 p.m. May 5 to 5 a.m. May 6, and 8 p.m. May 11 to 5 a.m. May 12. Gas main work closes the right lane in both directions between New Murray Road and Murray Road in East Hanover, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., May 7 through May 9.

Paving operations on Route 206 southbound will close the right lane near Flanders Netcong Road in Mount Olive, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through May 4.

Passaic County traffic

On the Garden State Parkway in Clifton, construction and deck work will close up to two southbound lanes between exits 156 and 154, 8 p.m. April 30 to 6 a.m. May 1; sign work and tree trimming will close the northbound ramp to exit 153B, 10 p.m. May 2 to 5 a.m. May 3; deck work will close the southbound entrance ramp at exit 154, midnight to 1 a.m. May 3; expansion joint repairs will close the southbound ramp to exit 154, 11 p.m. May 2 to 5 a.m. May 3; and deck work, milling and paving will close up to two northbound lanes between exits 153A and 155B, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 4;

Overhead sign repair on Route 202 closes the southbound left lane near Parish Drive in Wayne, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 3.

On Route 20, construction will close one lane in both directions for construction near 21st Avenue in Paterson; and drainage improvement and utility work closes the southbound right lane between Madison Avenue and Route 46 in Paterson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 3.

On Route 23 , overhead sign repair closes the southbound left lane near I-80 in Wayne, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through May 3.

On Route 46, overhead sign repair will close one lane in both directions near Route 23 in Wayne, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 4.

