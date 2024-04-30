No Wagering on Kentucky Derby at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino or any New Mexico tracks

Horse racing fans in New Mexico won't be able to wager on the Kentucky Derby or any other races at any of the New Mexico racetracks due to a simulcast dispute.

The Kentucky HBPA has withheld the signal due to what it claims is an effort by the state Racing Commission and racetracks to strip the New Mexico Horsemen's Association of its rights.

The five racetracks in New Mexico are Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino near El Paso, Ruidoso, Zia Park in Hobbs, The Downs at Albuquerque and SunRay Park Farmington.

This year is the 150th running of the Run For The Roses, the race dedicated to elite 3-year-old thoroughbreds.

Jockey Joel Rosario atop Stronghold (5) celebrates after winning the Sunland Park Derby at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, Sunday, February 18, 2024. The 19th annual Sunland Park Derby (Grade III) Stakes was the premiere race of the day and the $400,000 race gives the winner 20 qualifying points towards entrance into the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

The simulcast ban also includes the popular Kentucky Oaks, which is for 3-year-old fillies and which is held on Friday.

Sunland Park and Ruidoso officials say they still plan to show the race, which is broadcast on NBC.

Different ways to wager

Twin Spires and Fan Duel are sites people can sign up for to wager on horse racing. Sportsbooks such as BetUS, Bovada, MyBookie, and BetNow are also options for bettors.

